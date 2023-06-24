Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,400,739,000 after buying an additional 1,417,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $186.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.47. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

