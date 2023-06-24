Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $186.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average is $156.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $187.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

