Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $186.68 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $187.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

