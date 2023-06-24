Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $186.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average is $156.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $187.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

