Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $186.68 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $187.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

