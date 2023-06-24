Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $382,261,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,591 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,791 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Aptiv stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.27.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.