Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.60. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 522,305 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $733,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,634.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $112,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,623.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $733,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,634.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,209,805 shares of company stock worth $24,860,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $835.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.