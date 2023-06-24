Aries Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average of $109.59. The company has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.