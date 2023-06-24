Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $17.37 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $186.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

