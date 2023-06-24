ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ASML were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,528,000 after purchasing an additional 135,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $697.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $647.85. The company has a market cap of $275.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $747.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

