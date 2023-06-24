Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ADP opened at $213.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

