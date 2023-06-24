AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,423.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,555.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,486.59. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $19,647,954. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

