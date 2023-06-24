B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,378 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $242.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of -475.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.14.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

