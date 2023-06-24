Bassil I. Dahiyat Sells 33,497 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xencor Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,688,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 154,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

