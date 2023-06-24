Bath Savings Trust Co Has $21.12 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

