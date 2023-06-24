BCS Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BCS Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

MSFT opened at $335.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.17. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.17.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

