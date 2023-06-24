Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down to $212.08

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $212.08, but opened at $205.61. Boeing shares last traded at $206.41, with a volume of 2,223,019 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.05 and its 200-day moving average is $204.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

