Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $16,714,000. Hyperion Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $165.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average of $163.60. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

