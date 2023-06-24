Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

