Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $12.30

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAKGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.30, but opened at $11.95. Braskem shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 122,725 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Braskem Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Braskem (NYSE:BAKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.52. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 100.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

