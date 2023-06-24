Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $12.30

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.30, but opened at $11.95. Braskem shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 122,725 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Braskem Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.52. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 100.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

