Brave Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

