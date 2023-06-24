Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

CVX stock opened at $151.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.68. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

