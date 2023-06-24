Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bristow Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after buying an additional 75,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 73,669 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $844,611.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,721,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,344,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $183,984.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,296.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $844,611.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,721,665 shares in the company, valued at $94,344,207.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Bristow Group stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.79 million, a PE ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $302.02 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 0.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

