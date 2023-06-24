Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Makes New $292,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

