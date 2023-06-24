C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down to $39.04

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.04, but opened at $37.77. C3.ai shares last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 4,810,264 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

C3.ai Stock Down 10.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,578,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

