Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 506,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 422,876 shares.The stock last traded at $23.51 and had previously closed at $23.73.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,475,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,084,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,534,000 after acquiring an additional 680,060 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,915,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 951,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 665,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,373,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 530,862 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

