Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.59.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

