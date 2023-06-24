Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.30.

FUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE:FUN opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

