Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Down to $33.95

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.95, but opened at $33.15. Chemours shares last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 144,128 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Chemours Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

