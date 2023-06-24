Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $151.39 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.68. The company has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.