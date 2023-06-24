Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.60. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

