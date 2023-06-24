Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $7.91 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $186.68 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $187.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.