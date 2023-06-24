Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,253 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

