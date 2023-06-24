Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,396 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.39 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

