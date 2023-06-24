CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 170.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $181.67 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc.

