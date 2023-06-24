Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 513.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,557 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.11 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.