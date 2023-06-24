Corp Danaos Purchases 44,800 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Danaos acquired 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $2,035,712.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,354,081.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Danaos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Corp Danaos acquired 136,622 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $48.43 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $664.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.