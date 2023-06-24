Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells $649,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $649,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,321,584 shares in the company, valued at $95,034,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coursera Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE COUR opened at $12.63 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $147.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after buying an additional 241,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,893,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,412,000 after buying an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

