Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after purchasing an additional 266,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.5 %

CMI opened at $232.02 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.