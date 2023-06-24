Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Major Shareholder Corp Danaos Purchases 44,800 Shares

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $2,035,712.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,354,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Danaos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Corp Danaos bought 136,622 shares of Danaos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58.

Danaos Trading Down 0.6 %

Danaos stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $1.24. Danaos had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 28.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Danaos by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Danaos by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

About Danaos

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

