Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Gap Down to $166.41

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $166.41, but opened at $161.00. Darden Restaurants shares last traded at $162.07, with a volume of 480,254 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average is $150.55.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after buying an additional 1,779,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 117.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,340,000 after buying an additional 746,320 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

