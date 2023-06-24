Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $57.56, but opened at $56.00. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 697 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 7,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $437,984.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,004.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,161 shares of company stock worth $1,136,049. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.79 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

