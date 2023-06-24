Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Lessened by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.86 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

