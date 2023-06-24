Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $43.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.