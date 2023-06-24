Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.22. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 382,198 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Denison Mines Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $994.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.83.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
