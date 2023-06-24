Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.22. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 382,198 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $994.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Denison Mines by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

