Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 1,108 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -107.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,312.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,767. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

