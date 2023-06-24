Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Utz Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Utz Brands stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 230.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $119,953.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,374,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,158,388.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $119,953.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,374,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,158,388.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 2,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $54,881.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,372,094 shares in the company, valued at $64,103,506.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.