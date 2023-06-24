Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 3,117 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $39,202.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

