Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $772,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $220,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $303,906. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Price Performance

AtriCure stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.