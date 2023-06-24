Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $161.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.38 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.55.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

